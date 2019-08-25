Roopa Ganguly: Arun Jaitely, a very humorous and witty man

national

The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday afternoon

Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly

Kolkata: Actor-turned-BJP MP Roopa Ganguly recalled Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister as a 'very humorous and witty man' on Sunday. "Jaitley ji was a knowledgeable leader, a great lawyer and very humorous and witty man," Roopa Ganguly told ANI. According to the news agency, speaking about her work experience with the former union minister, Arun Jaitley she stated: "I am glad that I got the opportunity to work with him in the Rajya Sabha. He used to make new BJP workers understand everything about the party working style. He was not only a great advocate but also an astute leader of the House. We have seen him handle things with ease in different situations."

The BJP leader said that 'we used to be scared of Jaitley at first as he was the most intelligent man who worked with full dedication in the party.' "He was a very transparent person. His knowledge has helped BJP during its first term.....whenever he used to come to press conferences, he used to be very precise. He had the right choice of words," she added. Swatantra Dev Singh, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief termed Arun Jaitley's demise "a very unfortunate and great loss for the country. The BJP workers of Uttar Pradesh are very sad. It is a huge loss for all us," he said. The former finance minister passed away at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Saturday afternoon. He was 66. He will be cremated later in the day at Nigambodh Ghat.

With inputs from ANI

