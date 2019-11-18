Roping in the A-league

All of 20, Shyamoli Sanghi is among the youngest music pop sensations in India, as well as an Ivy League double major (a student of Math and Philosophy at Standford University). After launching acclaimed tracks like Tu naa aaya and Dorr, alongside music producer Ravi Singhal, she’s back on the scene with Irshad Kamil-penned Ladka mamuli sa, which was recorded amidst a 60-piece live orchestra in Budapest.

"The song highlights how a girl meets a guy who isn’t the kind of lover she dreamt of, but he manages to ground her; [make her] fall in love." Prod her on how she found common ground with a veteran lyricist like Kamil on a fragile subject like love, and she says, "Love is the same, regardless of which era you lived in. The way it is perceived may be different, and attitudes may [change], but it is intrinsically the same emotion. With his lyrics, he introduced this idea that one always assumes someone will sweep you off your feet. But, more often than not, that’s not how you find love. He spoke of an idea that was relatable."

