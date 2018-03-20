Rory Mcllroy savours first win since 2016 at Bay Hill

McIlroy, 28, carded a majestic final round of 64 at Bay Hill, reeling off five birdies on the final six holes to finish on 18 under par



Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy said he played a "perfect round of golf" after scooping his first victory in 18 months at the Arnold Palmer Invitational — and admitted he had missed the feeling of chasing a win.

McIlroy, 28, carded a majestic final round of 64 at Bay Hill, reeling off five birdies on the final six holes to finish on 18 under par. The Northern Irishman told Sky Sports golf: "I played a perfect round of golf. It was awesome to feel the buzz of being somewhere around the lead going into the back nine and reeling off those four birdies in a row."

