Rory Mcllroy savours first win since 2016 at Bay Hill

Mar 20, 2018, 08:14 IST | PA Sport

McIlroy, 28, carded a majestic final round of 64 at Bay Hill, reeling off five birdies on the final six holes to finish on 18 under par

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy said he played a "perfect round of golf" after scooping his first victory in 18 months at the Arnold Palmer Invitational — and admitted he had missed the feeling of chasing a win.

McIlroy, 28, carded a majestic final round of 64 at Bay Hill, reeling off five birdies on the final six holes to finish on 18 under par. The Northern Irishman told Sky Sports golf: "I played a perfect round of golf. It was awesome to feel the buzz of being somewhere around the lead going into the back nine and reeling off those four birdies in a row."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Trending Video

Tags

sports news
Go to top