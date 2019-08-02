Rosa Salazar: I would play Alita 'til my last breath

hollywood

Rosa Salazar talks about her film Alita: Battle Angel and why she can play the character until her 'last breath'

Rosa Salazar arrives for Undone press line at the Hilton Bayfront during Comic-Con in San Diego, California. Photo/AFP

Los Angeles: Alita: Battle Angel actor Rosa Salazar has said she would play the titular cyborg warrior until her "last breath". The actor starred in the techno sci-fi epic along with two double Oscar winners Christoph Waltz and Mahershala Ali. The 20th Century Fox film received an underwhelming response at the box office.

Asked about reprising the role in a follow-up, Salazar told Slash Film, "I would play Alita 'til my last breath. I would, and thanks to the performance capture technology, I probably could." The actor also weighed into the studio's merger with Disney when asked about any plans for a sequel. "People are gaining jobs, people are losing jobs. The whole Disney/Fox acquisition is so involved, this isn't the right time for me to call Alan Horn (chief creative officer at Disney) and be like, 'Hey bro, I know you got a 'lotta stuff going on, but like, what about 'Alita 2?"

The film also starred Michelle Rodriguez, Jennifer Connelly, Jackie Earle Haley, Ed Skrein and Keean Johnson. Alita, which released in February, was directed by Robert Rodriguez, and produced by James Cameron and Jon Landau.

