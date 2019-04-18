Rose McGowan: I lost my sense of smell in a freak accident

hollywood

Rose McGowan said losing her sense of smell has put her in some dangerous situations

Rose McGowan

Actress Rose McGowan says she has no sense of smell but "extraordinary" powers of taste."I did a series of tests at Harvard because I lost my sense of smell in a freak accident. They were studying me because I could still taste which is normally interrelated. I got hit in the head with a car door in a freak valet accident in Los Angeles," McGowan said on the 'Off Menu' podcast.

The 45-year-old actress said losing her sense of smell has put her in some dangerous situations, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"Not being able to smell, I've had to get gas monitors for my house and things like that because I accidentally left the gas on one night and didn't know because I couldn't smell it. There are some inherent dangers that come with not smelling. I can only use bath products I have always used," McGowan said.

The actress, who is dating Rain Dove, said her "extraordinary" sense of taste can be overpowering. She said: "I'm what they call a super taster, I have extraordinary taste buds.

"Afterwards, everything became like a taste explosion and too much. That's why they were studying me at Harvard Medical School. I would go once every couple of months. I was in New York so would just go down to Boston which is a couple of states away.

"They would have strips on my tongue seeing the acid levels and trying to get me to smell things - but I could not."

