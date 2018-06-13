Rose McGowan indicted on drug charge in Virginia

McGowan, who has been in the spotlight for coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of raping her, was arrested in November, 10 months after her flight from Los Angeles to Washington DC

Rose McGowan

Actress Rose McGowan was indicted in Virginia on one count of cocaine possession. The charge is to do with a January 2017 incident in which she left her wallet on her seat after a United Airlines flight into Washington DC's Airport. Police said two bags of cocaine were discovered inside, reports deadline.com. It carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. According to a radio station WTOP, the court will set a trial date on Tuesday.

"Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it were not for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you, this selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense," McGowan's attorney Jose Baez said in a statement. McGowan, who has been in the spotlight for coming forward to accuse Harvey Weinstein of raping her, was arrested in November, 10 months after her flight from Los Angeles to Washington DC. When the narcotics accusations against McGowan surfaced, she said it was an attempt to silence her.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever