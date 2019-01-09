Rose McGowan to plead 'no contest' to drug charge

hollywood

Rose McGowan will plead "no contest" to a reduced drug charge in Loudoun County, Virginia, following her arrest for possession of cocaine in 2017

Rose McGowan

Actress Rose McGowan will plead "no contest" to a reduced drug charge in Loudoun County, Virginia, following her arrest for possession of cocaine in 2017. "The Commonwealth has agreed to reduce the current felony charge to a misdemeanour of possession of a controlled substance," McGowan's attorney, James W. Hundley, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

As part of her plea agreement, McGowan will avoid jail time and pay a fine. Also, she could have faced up to 10 years behind bars if convicted. "Ms. McGowan has accepted this agreement in order to spare her family, her friends and her supporters the emotional strain of a criminal trial," Hundley added.

McGowan was charged with felony drug possession after authorities discovered cocaine in her wallet on a flight to Dulles International Airport on her way to the Women's March in January 2017.

The "Scream" star has now to appear in court on January 15.

