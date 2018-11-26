Roseanne Barr says she's fine amid heart attack rumour

hollywood

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr denied rumours she had a heart attack

Roseanne Barr

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr denied rumours she had a heart attack. "I'm fine," Barr, 66, tweeted early on Sunday after tweets claiming she had a medical emergency went viral. In a photo accompanying the tweet, Barr can be seen standing tall in a living room while wearing a t-shirt designed to look like a corset, reported people.com.

The rumours spread on Twitter after Sputnik News radio host Lee Stranahan's live Periscope video was interrupted by a call from a man identifying himself as Barr's assistant, seemingly informing him about the alleged heart attack. In another tweet, Barr said: "I was the victim of a prank. I've had no medical issues. I'm spending time at home with my family and relaxing." Barr has been laying low in recent weeks after the Roseanne spinoff, "The Conners", premiered in October. The hit "Roseanne" reboot was cancelled by ABC in May following a racist comment Barr made about former Obama White House advisor Valerie Jarrett. In the new series, Roseanne's namesake character died of an opiate overdose.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever