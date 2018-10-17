Roseanne Barr upset after The Conners kills her part

hollywood

Roseanne Barr has lashed out after her character was killed off in the premiere of The Conners. She is upset about the narrative's turn.

Actress-comedian Roseanne Barr has lashed out after her character was killed off in the premiere of "The Conners". She is upset about the narrative's turn.

"I ain't dead bitches," Barr said, reported variety.com.

Barr and her spiritual teacher Rabbi Shmuley Boteach also released a statement regarding the on-screen death.

"While we wish the very best for the cast and production crew of 'The Conners', all of whom are deeply dedicated to their craft and were Roseanne's cherished colleagues, we regret that ABC chose to cancel ‘Roseanne' by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show," the statement read.

Barr also slammed the cancellation of "Roseanne", calling it a result of "fear, hubris, and a refusal to forgive".

In May, "Roseanne" was cancelled after Barr posted a tweet comparing former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett to an ape. The "Conners" spin-off was ordered in mid-June.

