Roshan Mathew on CU Soon: It was a different experience; there were no co-actors to spar with

Amazon Prime Video's upcoming film 'CU Soon' has been making heads turn ever since the trailer of the film was released. The film stars Roshan Mathew and Fahadh Faasil in the lead. In a recent interview with a leading daily, Roshan spoke about the film which was shot in lockdown and the experience of shooting while social distancing.

Roshan shared, "We were all staying in different flats in the same apartment complex. It was a different experience. There were no co-actors to spar with and the lines were taken as if we were making a self-tape for an audition, such a painful thing to do."

CU Soon is directed and edited by Mahesh Narayanan, featuring cinematography by Sabin Uralikandi. The film is known to be Fahadh's second collaboration with Mahesh which the audience is looking forward to!

CU Soon is a gripping drama about a software engineer from Kerala who has been assigned by his family to help his Dubai-based cousin find his missing fiancee, after she leaves behind a video-based suicide note. This feature film is unique for being shot with a phone.

The one of its kind edge of the seat thriller was shot entirely during the lockdown and will premiere globally on Amazon Prime Video on the 1st of September 2020.

