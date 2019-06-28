Roshni Walia opts for a no-makeup look in Tara From Satara

television

Actress Roshni Walia who has been roped in for Tara From Satara will sport a non-glam look

Roshni Walia

Actors often ditch their usual self to get into the skin of the character. We see many actors loose or gain weight or look completely different from what they are in real lives. All this is done to maintain the connect with the audience and do justice to their roles but actress Roshni Walia who has been roped in for Sony Entertainment Television's latest offering Tara From Satara has a completely different story to tell.

Roshni has been roped in as the lead in the upcoming show Tara From Satara and will be seen in a non-glam look. Roshni who is a style icon herself sets the bar very high when it comes to setting trends has always been a social media favourite for her diva looks but in the show Tara from Satara, she plays a simple small town girl. The actor who has sharp features and is famous for her beauty will be seen carrying the girl next door look and the pictures speak a thousand words. Roshni has never hesitated from donning new looks for her roles and was also seen in the role of 'Ajabdeh' in Sony Entertainment Television's historical show, 'Bharat ka Veer Putra- Maharana Pratap' where she was seen in a royal Rajasthani avatar and carried the look with elegance and poise. Now, her new school girl look is the one that fans are waiting to witness.

Roshni being a Bombay girl has never witnessed the lifestyle of a small town and thus had to work hard to get her body-language right. The girl even made several visits to Satara and conversed with the girls of her age there to get a better understanding of what her character demands from her. The actress was also seen working hard on her dance moves and her gestures.

Talking about her new avatar in Tara from Satara Roshni said, "I am excited for my new look in the show and hope that the audiences like it the same way they appreciated my look in in Maharana Pratap. The show Tara from Satara comes with a unique concept and I am glad the makers found their Tara in me. The character demanded a natural look and I am more than glad to be seen as my natural self on the screen. I am a fashion lover in real life, and audiences have always admired my look so it would be exciting to see their reaction on my new character on screen."

