Rosie O'Donnell's estranged stepdaughter expecting baby

American actress Rosie ODonnell's estranged stepdaughter Chelsea ODonnell is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend

Picture courtesy/Rosie O'Donnell Instagram account

American actress Rosie ODonnell's estranged stepdaughter Chelsea ODonnell is expecting a baby with her new boyfriend. The 20-year-old announced the news on social media after her beau, Jacob Bourassa, shared photos of his pregnant girlfriend and their baby's sonogram on Facebook, reports people.com

"Loves of my life can't wait to meet my little one," wrote Bourassa. Chelsea's biological mother, Deanna Micoley, congratulated her daughter on the Facebook post, writing: "I'm so very proud of you! You are absolutely beautiful! You will be a great mommy! "Thank you and I sure hope so," Chelsea replied. On May 23, Bourassa posted a video from an ultrasound: "Got to see heartbeat today."

