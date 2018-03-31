Ross Taylor signs an autograph on sandpaper for Barmy Army

While fielding on the boundary, the fans requested Taylor for an autograph. In a hurry, he took the piece of sandpaper from a fan and gave it back with an autograph

The Barmy Army, a group of English cricket fans, who are currently supporting their team in New Zealand, yesterday posted a video on social media in which Kiwi batsman Ross Taylor was seen giving an autograph to the fan on a piece of sandpaper during Day One of the second Test in Christchurch.



Ross Taylor

While fielding on the boundary, the fans requested Taylor for an autograph. In a hurry, he took the piece of sandpaper from a fan and gave it back with an autograph before running towards his fielding position. The Twitter handle of the fans posted this picture (left) of them wearing Australia Test outfit and wrote: “The Australian leadership group has arrived.”

