Rostin Chase's 8-60 helps West Indies humiliate England by 381 runs

cricket

It was the largest margin of victory by the West Indies on home soil and third largest anywhere in their 91 years as a Test-playing nation

Roston Chase (centre) acknowledges the crowd after his 8 for 60 against England at Kensington Oval, Barbados on Saturday. Pic/AFP

Roston Chase proved the unlikely bowling hero as the off-spinner destroyed England with career-best figures of 8-60 as the West Indies crushed the visitors by 381 runs to win the first Test at Kensington Oval on Saturday.

Set the improbable target of 628 to win, the tourists slid to ignominious defeat in bright sunshine on the fourth day, losing their last six wickets for 31 runs either side of the tea interval to be dismissed for 246, ending a winning streak of five matches.

It was the largest margin of victory by the West Indies on home soil and third largest anywhere in their 91 years as a Test-playing nation. Chase made the most of a fourth day pitch showing more signs of wear but also benefited from poor shot selection by an England side that looked shell-shocked from the events of the previous two days when they were routed for just 77 in their first innings.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever