Roundup: Sonakshi Sinha's #SonaSays was indeed a fun session with fans!

From being body-shamed to trolled for her lack of GK, Shotgun Junior has sent out a khamosh message in her own way. And in an interesting manner, Sona told her fans how she deals with trolls.

There is a reason why Sonakshi Sinha's background picture on her Twitter profile has her wearing a T-shirt, which has 'I am listening' inscribed on it. The photo also has her with eyes closed and fingers in her ears. In an online Q&A with fans - #SonaSays session, she said that this is how she deals with trolls. Talking about the photograph, Sonakshi replied: "My background picture implies how I respond to trolls."

During the online chat, Sonakshi also revealed facts about herself including her favourite food, her nicknames, her favourite cartoon characters and the directors on her wishlist. A fan was curious to know her height, to which she replied: "There has been too much speculation on this... let me settle the matter now only. I am tall enough."

There has been too much speculation on this... let me settle the matter now only. I am tall enough. https://t.co/2wt5uUk2IW — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

Another fan asked which directors she would want to work with and Sonakshi's answer was: "Raju Hirani sir and Rohit Shetty sir are on my wishlist! Love love love their movies!"

Asked about the favourite cartoon characters from her childhood days, the actress wrote: "Tom and jerry, swat cats, johnny bravo, dexters laboratory! Omg, bring em back!"

A fan wanted to know about her culinary skills. "In lockdown tried to make any stuff in kitchen??" the user asked. "A mess," she replied.

Sonakshi also revealed her nicknames on a fan's request: "Sona baby, Sonz, Sonu, Son, So and S."

Another fan asked: "If you could eat only 3 foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?" Sonakshi shared a video where she replied: "Margherita pizza with extra cheese, schezwan noodles and dal chawal."

Q: @sonakshisinha If you could eat only 3 foods for the rest of your life, what would they be?ðð #SonaSays

- @ishiagarwal91



A: pic.twitter.com/E3KmLQ1XxV — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 6, 2020

On the work front, Sonakshi will next be seen in the Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride Of India".

Well, amid lockdown, Sonakshi Sinha recently, showcased the process that goes behind an artwork. Sonakshi shared a glimpse of the drawing that would be kept for auction as a part of her 'Bid for Good' initiative.

Sinha shared a time-lapse video on Twitter, which covers the start-to-end process of how the actor does her drawings.

I love drawing faces, so decided to draw the most peaceful one. “The Enlightened One” is up for auction to raise funds for the daily wage earners... if you’d like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://t.co/MrgsFnSvaZ @FankindOfficial #ArtByAsliSona pic.twitter.com/aeUjwJWHKc — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) May 18, 2020

"I love drawing faces, so I decided to draw the most peaceful one 'The Enlightened One,' she tweeted. The 32-year-old actor mentioned that the particular drawing would be kept for auction as a part of her initiative to raise funds for the daily wage earners.

"If you'd like to make it your own, do bid for it on https://bit.ly/Fankindauction," Sinha added.

Sinha, on May 15, shared the information about her new initiative Bid for Good'with her followers. The initiative is an attempt to raise money to provide ration to daily wage earners. For the same, the actor has decided to auction her artwork including - digital prints, sketches, and large canvas paintings.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news