Rowdy auto driver may lose permit, licence over road rage

A rowdy auto driver, who swerved his vehicle to harm a biker after he had an argument with him, may not be able to drive again as the transport department on Friday slapped two notices on him in the road rage case, asking why his driving licence and auto permit should not be withdrawn.



Accused Salman Sayyed is seen swerving and hitting Kardark

"As per the procedure, the two notices (copies of which are with mid-day) were issued on Thursday and we have given him three days to have his say after which action will be initiated," a senior RTO official said.

Deonar police had arrested the 34-year-old autorickshaw driver, slapping an attempt to murder charge after a video of him deliberately knocking down a motorcyclist surfaced on social media. In the video on social media, it was seen that the accused, Salman Sayyed, had hit the two-wheeler of Kishor Kashinath Kardak, 42, a resident of Ghatkopar, after they had a brief argument on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on December 17.

After Kishor lost his balance and fell, other motorists and passers-by saved him. He did not sustain major injuries. The entire incident was captured in the dashcam of a four-wheeler behind them.

The Deonar police traced the accused with the help of his vehicle number and arrested him under Sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 279 (rash and negligence driving) of the Indian Penal Code.

The transport department notices, issued by MH03 office of eastern suburbs at Wadala, said that if there is no response from the accused, action will be initiated, and he will lose his permit and driving licence.

