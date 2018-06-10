Royal awards for Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley

"The Queen's Birthday Honours List recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom (sic)," read the release

British actors Tom Hardy and Keira Knightley will receive honours in the name of Queen Elizabeth II. The list was released by Britain's Cabinet Office. "The Queen's Birthday Honours List recognises the achievements of a wide range of extraordinary people across the United Kingdom (sic)," read the release.



The awards will be given out by the British monarch or a senior royal acting in her place during investitures at Buckingham Palace. While Knightley is being handed an OBE (Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for her services to drama and charity, Hardy will be awarded a CBE (Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire) for services to drama.

