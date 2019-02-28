Royal Challengers Bangalore's Virat Kohli accepts Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah's challenge

ipl-news

Earlier, in a light-hearted IPL promotional video, Bumrah said that he can't be called the best bowler until he takes the best batsman's wicket and he warned Kohli that he is coming for the Indian captain and this time they won't be in the same teams

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has calmly responded to Bumrah’s challenge in a new teaser released today. Bumrah, earlier caught the attention of Virat in a teaser film and now, the RCB skipper has comeback with a reply stating, “He will play at his best, even while facing Bumrah on the pitch!

Will Virat hit it out of the park or will he succumb to Bumrah’s mighty yorker? Watch VIVO IPL 2019, March 23 onwards only on Star Sports.

You can view Virat’s response on Star Sports official Twitter handle

Who will emerge victorious? We will have to wait till the VIVO IPL begins from March 23, 2019 to find out!

