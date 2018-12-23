Royal Photo: Taimur Ali Khan rides horse with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor

bollywood

Taimur Ali Khan is in South Africa with parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor on a mini birthday vacation

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/therealkareenakapoor.

Social media sensation and the most adorable starkids on the block, Taimur Ali Khan, is literally living a royal life. And, why not? He has the blood of Pataudis flowing in his veins. Parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan took their little toddler on a mini birthday vacation to South Africa's Cape Town. Several pictures from Taimur's birthday celebration are doing the rounds on social media.

A new picture of Taimur with parents Saif and Kareena is breaking the internet! In the picture, Taimur is seen sitting on a horse, while Saifeena are also seen enjoying the ride but all eyes on their munchkin! Kareena Kapoor's fanclub has been sharing all the pictures and cutesy moments between the couple and the family on their Instagram account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) onDec 21, 2018 at 10:57pm PST

From spending their time by the beach, relaxing in the arms of nature and horse-riding, the Nawab family is having a royal vacation. Before heading to Cape Town, the Khandaan had taken a halt at the Maldives, and a picture of shirtless Taimur with super stylish mom made ways to Instagram.

Born to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan on December 20, the delight of everyone's eyes has turned two years old.

Also Read: Photos: Taimur Ali Khan's Lavish Birthday With Parents Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates