Royal Rumble: These WWE superstars made the crowd go crazy with the loudest pops

The WWE Royal Rumble is all set to take place on January 26, 2020, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. This will be the 33rd annual Royal Rumble in WWE.

Over the years, many WWE superstars have had mixed reactions during the Rumble match. While some faced major booing, other superstars have received a huge pop (chant) from the WWE Universe and fans. Today, we take a look at the top 10 superstars as stated by WWE, who received the loudest pop during their Royal Rumble entrance.

John Cena

The 16-time WWE world champion and two-time Royal Rumble winner got the loudest pop from the WWE fans when he made a comeback after injury at the 2008 Royal Rumble. Cena entered at number 30 much to the shock of the WWE and chagrin of Triple H. John Cena lasted for 8 minutes and 28 seconds and went on to eliminate 4 WWE superstars including Triple H last to win the Royal Rumble.

AJ Styles

'The Phenomenal One' AJ Styles got a huge standing ovation when he made his high-profile WWE debut from TNA at Royal Rumble 2016, entering at number 3. Styles lasted for 28 minutes and 58 seconds eliminating 2 WWE superstars before Kevin Owens eliminated him.

Becky Lynch

'The Man' Becky had faced Asuka for the Raw women's title at Royal Rumble 2019 and lost. During the women's Royal Rumble, Lana, who was supposed to enter at 28 was injured, Becky then came to to the ramp and asked to be her replacement. Becky then entered the Royal Rumble, lasted for 13 minutes and 20 seconds, eliminating 2 female superstars including Charlotte finally to win the Royal Rumble.

Bubba Ray Dudley

Former tag-team champion Bubba Ray Dudley arrived to a huge cheer in his hometown during the 2015 Royal Rumble. Bubba entered at number 3 and lasted for 5 minutes and 22 seconds eliminating 2 wrestlers before Bray Wyatt eliminated him.

Trish Stratus

The seven-time WWE women's champion made a high-profile comeback in the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble entering at number 30. Trish Stratus lasted for 5 minutes and 38 seconds eliminating 3 female superstars before being eliminated by Sasha Banks.

Triple H

'The King of Kings' Triple H made his surprise entry at the 2016 Royal Rumble at number 30 with a huge pop by the WWE Universe. WWE champion Roman Reigns, who had his title on the line, was in shock when he saw Triple H enter. Triple H lasted for 9 minutes and 3 seconds and eliminated four superstars including Roman Reigns and finally Dean Ambrose to win the Royal Rumble for a second time.

Diesel

'Big Daddy Cool' Diesel surprised the WWE Universe after entering the 2011 Royal Rumble at number 32. Diesel lasted for 2 minutes 45 seconds before being eliminated by Wade Barrett.

Rob Van Dam

RVD, known as One of a Kind, entered the 2009 Royal Rumble at number 25. He lasted for 13 minutes and 56 seconds before being eliminated by Chris Jericho.

Roddy Piper

Rowdy Roddy Piper entered the 2008 Royal Rumble at number 19 much to the surprise of many fans. Roddy Piper lasted a minute before being eliminated by Kane.

Goldberg

The Iconic Goldberg made his Royal Rumble entry at number 28 in 2017, months after he defeated Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series in just over a minute. Lesnar awaited Goldberg and was eliminated by him as well. Goldberg lasted for 3 minutes 24 seconds and eliminated 3 WWE superstars before being eliminated by The Undertaker.

