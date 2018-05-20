Royal wedding would steal my sunshine, jokes Nikki Bella

Wrestler Nikki Bella jokes about the reason she split from fiance John Cena last month



Nikki Bella

Nikki Bella sure has a sense of humour. The professional wrestler, who was set to wed wrestling super star John Cena earlier this month before the couple called time on their relationship, has said that she called it quits because she felt that yesterday's royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would steal her thunder.

"At first I thought the royal wedding was stealing my shine away for a while, I'm like, 'of course they have to get married right by when I was getting married'," joked Nikki, 34, during a recent interview.



John Cena

Interestingly, Nikki went on to add that though she and Cena, 41, aren't seeing each other anymore, there is still a possibility that their relationship could have a happy ending after all.

"A healthy me is a healthy us, so I do have hope for our future, and I do think that we'll have that royal happy ending, but only time can tell," said Nikki. "I love John so much. He is such an amazing man, I'm just right now going through a period of time where I need to focus on me and work on me," she added.

