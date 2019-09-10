R.P Singh: Hopeful that SIT will take up case against Kamal Nath seriously

MP CM Kamal Nath during the 75th birth anniversary celebrations of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Bhopal on Tuesday has expressed hope that the new SIT team will take up the 1984 anti-Sikh riots involving Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath very seriously.

MLA R P Singh told news agency ANI, "Kamal Nath has been escaping from this case for the past many years. Kamal Nath and Vasant Sathe were people who were there outside Rakab Ganj Gurudwara when two people were killed by the mob. The agitated mob was led by both of them. There are people who had witnessed this."

The Home Ministry headed by Amit Shah has set up a Special Investigation team has decided to reopen seven anti-Sikh Riot cases, where the accused were either acquitted or the trial closed. The premier probe agency is likely to consider fresh evidence against the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister.

The 1984 anti-Sikh riots was a series of organised pogroms against Sikhs in India in response to the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards. The riots that lasted for three days ended with Sikhs getting murdered, and their homes and businesses torched, especially in Delhi.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

