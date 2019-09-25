RPF saves passenger who fell while boarding a moving train in Ahmedabad

Screengrab taken from the video shared by Ministry of Railways on Twitter

The Ministry of Railways shared a video on Twitter with a warning urging passengers not to get on or off a moving train. In the video, a passenger is trying to enter a moving train and slips on the tracks. He is noticed by an alert RPF staff who rushes to save him.

The video was recorded on camera at Ahmedabad Station, shows the passenger rushing downstairs to board a train making an exit from the platform. The passenger then rushed to get on the train and slipped. While he manages to get inside the train, he isn't successful and the train continues to move but drags the passenger along.

A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform & train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. HOWEVER FIT AND SMART YOU ARE, PL. DONT TRY TO ENTRAIN/DETRAIN A MOVING TRAIN pic.twitter.com/TwIgK95ZIs — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 24, 2019

Two RPF personnel notice him and rush to help him. They push the passenger inside the train and save him from getting hurt or falling between the platform and the train.

The tweet read, "A passenger tried to board moving 12915 Ashram Exp. at Ahmedabad Station but he slipped and was about to fall in between platform and train. He was promptly pushed back into the coach by the RPF staff. However fit and smart you are, please don't try to entrain/detrain a moving train." [sic]

A Twitter user commented, "Absolutely! Nothing is worth risking your life. You can get another train but you will not get another life."

Another commented, "Thanks, RPF Should have stopped the train and pulled him up with a fine."

