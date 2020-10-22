RRR: The much-anticipated first look of Jr NTR as Bheem out now!

Earlier this week, the makers of RRR announced that they will be releasing the first look of Jr NTR from the film. The actor plays the role of Bheem.

The official handle of RRR finally released the first look today and it is quite intense!

Check out the teaser of the first look below:

Previously, the makers had released the first look of Ram Charan from the movie and it had set the internet ablaze. Director SS Rajamouli has left no stone unturned to ensure a great experience for fans across the world.

The movie stars Jr NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and several others in pivotal roles. RRR is a period drama that narrates a fictional take on the younger days of celebrated freedom fighters Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju.

The film is set for release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada alongside several other Indian languages. RRR is a pan-India film bankrolled on DVV Entertainments banner by DVV Danayya.

