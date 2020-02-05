RRR: The wait to see SS Rajamouli's magnum opus just got longer as the makers announce a new release date

They say patience is the key, but what to do when you are terribly excited to watch a filmmaker's magnum opus who has given the biggest blockbuster of Indian Cinema? The film in question is RRR, and the filmmaker is, of course, SS Rajamouli.

RRR, which stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Junior NTR, and Ram Charan, was earlier scheduled to release on July 30 this year, then came the news that it would open in the cinemas in October, but the wait, unfortunately, just got longer as the makers have announced a new date now, and it's sadly not in 2020.

Taking to its Twitter account, the makers said the film will now release on January 8, 2021, but also promised to keep giving us updates. Take a look:

#RRR will hit the screens on January 8th, 2021! We know the wait is long but we promise to keep giving you updates in the meanwhile. #RRROnJan8th pic.twitter.com/yObn0Axl9J — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) February 5, 2020

The casting of Devgn is very exciting, as his collaboration with Rajamouli goes all the way back to 2012 when he lent his voice to the Hindi version of Eega. Recently, all the four people posted for a perfect picture before kick-starting, have you seen these pictures?:

Even Alia said in an interview this is going to be a super-special year since she's working with Rajamouli for the first time. After the history that Baahubali created, the anticipations and expectations are unprecedented. Every moment of this period drama will be compared with the aforementioned classic and the makers have a very tall order to live up to.

January 8, 2021, please come soon!

