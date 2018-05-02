Rs 10 lakh stolen from bank during farewell for staff in Madurai

Police said CCTV footage showed the robber entering the cabin on the first floor through a gap provided for ventilation and stealing the amount yesterday



Madurai: Cash totalling Rs 10 lakh was allegedly stolen from the cabin of the cashier of a bank in Madurai while a farewell party was on in another portion of the building housing the bank, police said on Tuesday.

Police said CCTV footage showed the robber entering the cabin on the first floor through a gap provided for ventilation and stealing the amount yesterday. The robbery at the Indian Bank came to light when the cashier tallied the account after working hours late last evening, police said. The party for an employee was held on the fourth floor of the building.

On a complaint from the branch manager of the bank, police registered a case. Police said investigations were on to ascertain how exactly the robber gained entry to the bank and suspect that an insider might have helped him, as he knew about the vent in the cashier's cabin.

