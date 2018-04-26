Rs 12 lakh looted; guard, cashier killed at Delhi wine shop

According to a police officer, the incident occurred at 2.30 p.m in west Delhi's Narela near Vardhman mall





Three bike-borne criminals on Thursday looted Rs 12 lakh from a wine shop in the national capital and shot dead the shop's cashier and a security guard when they were shifting the cash box to a van, police said.

According to a police officer, the incident occurred at 2.30 p.m in west Delhi's Narela near Vardhman mall when an SIS company's van came to collect cash from a wine shop of DSIIDC (Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd).

The deceased have been identified as Rajnikant, who worked as a cashier in the shop, and security guard Prem Kumar, who accompanied the SIS cash van, he said.

"When Rajnikant was handing over the cash box containing Rs 12 lakh to Prem Kumar for keeping it in the van, three bike-borne criminals came close to them and two of them started firing at them indiscriminately. They escaped with the cash box after Rajnikant and Kumar collapsed on the ground," Deputy Commissioner of Police Rajneesh Gupta said.

"Following the commotion and loud thuds of gun fire, some nearby shopkeepers and passers-by informed the police. Rajnikant and Kumar were taken to a local hospital where they were declared dead," Gupta said.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a case of planned robbery, as the attackers knew the time of cash van's arrival there. We are investigating the case and examining the nearby CCTV cameras to identify the accused persons. We are also questioning the cash van driver," he added.

