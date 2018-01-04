Rs 13 crore worth tea adulterated with saw dust and colour seized

Adulterated tea worth Rs 13 crore was seized from the godowns of two tea factories in Nilgiris district today, following which their licences were temporarily cancelled, Tea Board of India sources said



Representational Picture

Adulterated tea worth Rs 13 crore was seized from the godowns of two tea factories in Nilgiris district today, following which their licences were temporarily cancelled, Tea Board of India sources said. The board officials, acting on complaints of adulteraton by Tea Trade Association, took samples from the factories at Ajjur and sent them for testing to Coimbatore and Mumbai, they said.

The tests confirmed that the tea was adulterated by mixing saw dust and colour,following which two lakh kg of tea, worth Rs 13 crore, was seized from godowns of the factories. The factories were sealed and their licences temporarily cancelled, the sources said.

