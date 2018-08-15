Rs 14.50 lakh looted from finance company staff in Motihari

crime

The SDPO said that the staff of the finance company has claimed that Rs 14.50 lakh was looted from them at gunpoint. The police have started investigation, he added

Miscreants yesterday looted Rs 14.50 lakh from the staff of a finance company in Bihar's East Champaran district, police said.

Three staff of a Bharat Finance Company Pvt Ltd were going to deposit money in a bank when the bike borne miscreants looted Rs 14.50 lakh at gunpoint from them near Chandmari chowk, Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Murli Manohar Manjhi said.

