Rs 1.50 crore collected as fine from unauthorized commuters on Central Railway trains

To ensure that unauthorized passengers do not travel in trains, the Mumbai Division of Central Railwayhas started conducting special drives with teams of senior officers and ticket checking staff. So far, 43,526 cases have been found and Rs 1.50 crore has been collected as fine from June 2020 to November 20, 2020.

“Of the 43,526 cases, 39,516 were detected in suburban trains and Rs 1.10 crore was collected as fine, while 4,000 cases were detected in long-distance mail express trains and Rs 40 lakh was collected as fine,” an official said.

Out of 43,516 cases, 36,754 were caught in regular ticket checking drives, 4,616 during intensive drives and 2,146 during special ticket checking drives, the official added.

