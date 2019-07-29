Search

Rs 25,000 imposed on hotel for 'over-charging' Rahul Bose for two bananas

Published: Jul 29, 2019, 11:38 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on JW Marriott by the for over-charging from actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him in the hotel

A snapshot from Rahul Bose's video shared on Twitter

Chandigarh: Hotel JW Marriott was imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 by the Excise and Taxation Department of the Union Territory for over-charging actor Rahul Bose for fruits served to him during his stay in the hotel. "You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn't harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings," tweeted Rahul Bose along with a short video.

 

Rahul Bose, who was staying at a five-star hotel in Chandigarh, was charged Rs 442.50 for ordering two bananas. Clearly finding the pricing exorbitant, Bose shared a video on Twitter complaining about the unreasonable bill. In the video, the actor claimed that he ordered two bananas while working out in the hotel gym and received the bananas when he got back to the room. But, he was disappointed to see besides them a bill of Rs 442.50, that included GST. Moreover, the bananas were listed as "Fruit Platter" in the bill.

The actor recently took to social media to share a video on Twitter where he talked about an unexpected experience of paying Rs 442 for two bananas he was served at a plush five-star hotel. The actor's video went viral and took Twitter by storm where netizens couldn't hold themselves back from sharing their own 'Rahul Bose moments'. People on the social media platform, Twitter narrated the moments when they had to pay for something that broke their banks. Check out the comments below:

The fine was imposed on the hotel after the authorities failed to give a satisfactory reply on a show-cause notice served over the issue. "In this matter, a showcase notice was issued to the hotel management. They were called today for the reply. But they could not give a satisfactory reply. So after hearing, they have been imposed with the fine," informed R K Chaudhry, Assistant Excise and Taxation Commissioner, UT Chandigarh.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI

