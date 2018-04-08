Rs 25 lakh looted, guard of ATM cash van shot at in Roorkee

The cash van had pulled up outside the ATM on the BSM college trisection at around 1:30 PM

A daylight robbery in Roorkee resulted in the injury of an ATM cash van's guard. Unidentified miscreants shot the man and robbed Rs 25 lakh from the van. The van was on its way to replenish an Axis Bank ATM in the busy Gangnahar area.

The cash van had pulled up outside the ATM on the BSM college trisection at around 1:30 PM. The guard, Shakeel Ahmed, stood in front of the gate of the van, while two others went in to replenish the machine with cash.

Three miscreants suddenly arrived on the scene and shot at the guard. As the latter fell to the ground, they picked up the bag containing cash and ran away, SP (rural) Manikant Mishra said. The injured guard is under treatment but out of danger, the SP added. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants and recover the looted cash, he said.

