Rs 3 lakh each for India's disabled cricketers!

The BCCI yesterday announced a cash prize for the World Cricket Series-winning physically challenged Indian team. The Vikrant Keni-led Indian team beat hosts England to lift the title in August.

The Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) during their meeting in New Delhi finalised the cash prize for the players and support staff members.

While each player [in the squad of 20] and coach Sulakshan Kulkarni will be awarded R3 lakh, the support staff members will be rewarded with R2 lakh from the BCCI. The All India Cricket Association for the Physically Challenged (AICAPC) was expected to be rewarded too but the CoA has yet to sanction it.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates