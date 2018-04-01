Rs 54 lakh cash seized by flying squad in poll-bound Karnataka

In the last 24 hours, the flying squads have seized Rs 9.90 lakh in cash, 18.90 litres of liquor, 2.46 kg of gold worth Rs 49 lakh



The Election Commission's surveillance and flying squads on Saturday seized two vehicles carrying unauthorized cash from Ilkal to Bagalkot without any proper documents in the poll-bound Karnataka. The EC seized Rs 50 lakh from a car, and later in the day, seized Rs 4 lakh from another car.

In the last 24 hours, the flying squads have seized Rs 9.90 lakh in cash, 18.90 litres of liquor, 2.46 kg of gold worth Rs 49 lakh. Karnataka will go to polls on May 12 to elect its representatives for the 225-member assembly.The results will be out on May 15.

