Rs 60,000 crore Delhi budget is for all says, CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that the Rs 60,000 budget presented in the Vidhan Sabha by the state's finance minister Manish Sisodia is a "budget for all".

Addressing the media here, Kejriwal said, "We have presented a Rs 60,000 crore budget today in which we have ensured all sects of the society are included. This budget is for all we have taken care of the rich, poor, Hindu, Muslims, women, students, farmer, industrialists and everyone."

Hitting out at the leading political parties he alleged that during Aam Aadmi Party's teething years it was told that it will not be able to run a government but today it has proved all of them wrong.

"With today's budget, we have proved that the AAP at least knows how to run a government. BJP and Congress can take lessons on how to run a government from us if they wish to. This was our last budget for this term,"ÂÂ he added.

Kejriwal also claimed that the situation of Delhi Jal Board and electricity board is better than before even after providing the subsidy. He said, "Their situation is much better despite giving subsidies. This is because we have stopped corruption."

He also added, "Delhi's per capita income has increased by three times when the entire nation's economy is going in the opposite direction. We give the central government a tax of Rs 1.5 Lakh crore but in return, we are only given Rs 534 crores."ÂÂ

Accusing the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, "We have fulfilled most of the promises, the ones which we have not been able to do because the central government has become an obstruction in the same."

Calling it a revolutionary move, the chief minister also informed that the Swaminathan report will be implemented in Delhi. He also lauded the Indian Air Force for carrying out an air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.

