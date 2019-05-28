Rs 65 lakh looted from milk company staffers, two held
Krishna said the two cars have been recovered, while some pistols, too, have been seized from the accused. "A detailed inquiry is underway," he said
Noida (UP): In a daylight heist, Rs 65 lakh was looted from two milk company employees at gunpoint by five men in Greater Noida on Friday when they were en route a bank to deposit the money, police said.
Two of the accused have been arrested over the incident that took place in the Jarcha police station area in the afternoon, the police said. "The assailants intercepted the car along the NTPC road and overpowered the milk company's cashier and car driver at gunpoint. They were carrying Rs 65 lakh in the car to deposit it in a bank in Ghaziabad," Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.
He said the accused then took control of the car and fled with the money. A local police outpost was alerted and a barricade was put on the road at some distance to force the speeding to stop. The car halted after crashing with the barricade, the SSP said. "They immediately left the damaged car at the barricading, and fled in another car, after getting into it by intimidating the occupant with the firearms," Krishna said.
"However, this car, too, got crashed into another police picket at some distance after which two of the accused were arrested while the remaining managed to flee along with the money," he added. The police have launched a hunt to nab the remaining accused, he said. Krishna said the two cars have been recovered, while some pistols, too, have been seized from the accused. "A detailed inquiry is underway," he said.
