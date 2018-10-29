RSS demands law for construction of Ram temple

national

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Monday called for enactment of a law to facilitate construction of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the RSS will support whatever decision is taken by saints on the matter.

"The RSS is of the view that Ram temple must be constructed at the birthplace of Lord Ram and the place should be given to Ram Janmbhoomi Nyas. The construction of a temple will create a harmonious atmosphere. Taking this into account, the Supreme Court should take a decision at the earliest," Arun Kumar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh (communications in charge) of the RSS said.

"However, the government must bring a legislation to pave the way in case of any obstacles. The saints and the Dharm Sansad have been spearheading the Ram temple movement since the begining and the RSS has supported them. We will stand by whatever steps they take."

The senior RSS functionary's remarks came hours after the Supreme Court directed for a listing of the Ram Janmabhoomi title suit for an appropriate bench that will fix the dates in January 2019 for the hearing of a batch of petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict trifurcating the disputed site.

Over the last few months, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has been calling for the construction of Ram temple "at the earliest" and also asked the government to enact a law for the purpose.

Delivering the organisation's customary message on the occasion of Dussehra, Bhagwat had also urged the Narendra Modi government to start building the Ram temple in Ayodhya, even if it calls for formulation of a law.

