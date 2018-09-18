RSS doesn't interfere in government policies, functioning: Mohan Bhagwat

national

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that the Sangh has its views on national issues but it does not interfere in the government's policies and functioning.

On the second day of the "Bhavishya ka Bharat - an RSS perspective" conclave, Bhagwat said the Sangh, since its inception, had abstained from electoral politics but continued to have its views on issues which affect the country.

"We don't participate in politics, (that) doesn't mean we don't have any views. We do have our views on national policies, we talk about the policies with all our might," said Bhagwat.

"Sangh abstaining from politics doesn't mean we will not talk about infiltrators. These are national issues and they affect the entire country. Sangh gives its views on all such issues," he added.

He rubbished speculation of the RSS influencing the government's functioning.

"Often people make this speculation that a call from Nagpur (RSS headquarters) must be behind a particular decision (of the government). This is all baseless. All those working (in the government) are seniors and they are far more experienced in politics than us," said Bhagwat.

"They don't need Sangh's advice. They neither depend on our advice, nor do we give any. If they need any suggestion, they ask for it, and if we have something to offer, then we give it. But we have no influence on the government's policies. They are our Swayamsevaks, but are capable of doing their job," he added.

He also said the aim of the Sangh was to unite the entire society. "Since the birth of the Sangh, it has decided to stay away from politics. It will neither contest elections, nor participate in electoral politics. RSS functionaries cannot be office bearers of a political party."

