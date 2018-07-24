RSS leader Indresh Kumar: Crime can stop if people don't eat cow meat

"If the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the 'Satan' could be stopped," he said

Representational Pic

RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said if the practice of eating cow meat was stopped, many crimes of the 'Satan' could be curtailed, in an apparent reference to the incidents of mob lynching. Kumar was here to attend a programme of the Hindu Jagaran Manch yesterday.

"If the practice of eating cow meat is stopped, many such crimes of the 'Satan' could be stopped," he said. The RSS leader also pointed out that killing a cow was not approved by any religion.

Condemning the recent assault on social activist Swami Agnivesh, Kumar said nobody has the right to hurt the sentiments of others. Agnivesh was beaten up at Pakur in Jharkhand on July 17 allegedly by members of BJP-affiliated youth groups who accused him of speaking against Hindus.

"It is wrong and condemnable. But nobody has the right to hurt others' sentiments in the name of freedom of expression," Kumar, an executive committee member of the RSS, said.

He said there was need for a strong act against those who hurt religious faith. On the mob lynching incidents in various parts of the country, Kumar said, "Any mob lynching incident is condemnable."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever