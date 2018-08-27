RSS may invite Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury for lecture series by Mohan Bhagwat

national

Giving details of the September event, RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said the Sangh was for the first time organising a three-day lecture series of its chief Mohan Bhagwat on the theme, 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective'

Rahul Gandhi

The RSS may invite Congress president Rahul Gandhi to attend a three-day lecture series by Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat here next month, sources in the organisation said today.

The idea is to invite people from different ideologies for the event, a source in the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh said, adding that the list is being prepared and may also include CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury. Indications that Gandhi could be invited came on a day the RSS criticised him for drawing parallels between the Sangh and Islamic radical outfit Muslim Brotherhood.

Giving details of the September event, RSS prachar pramukh Arun Kumar said the Sangh was for the first time organising a three-day lecture series of its chief Mohan Bhagwat on the theme, 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective'. "Bhagwatji will address and interact with select audience comprising prominent citizens on 'Future of Bharat: An RSS perspective' in a three-day lecture series," Kumar told reporters. The event will be held at Vighan Bhavan from September 17 to September 19.

Kumar said people across the country wanted to know and associate with the RSS. "This lecture series has been organised in this context... sarsanghchalak (RSS chief) Mohan Bhagwatji will present the Sangh views on various contemporary issues of national importance," Kumar said.

Also Read - Rahul Gandhi Ignorant About India, So Can't Understand Sangh: RSS

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever