RSS mourns Arun Jaitley's demise

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), salutes during a flag hoisting ceremony during the country's 73rd Independence Day celebrations at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur, on August 15, 2019. Pic/AFP

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) condoled the demise of former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who passed away after prolonged illness at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Soni issued a joint statement on the behalf of RSS saying that at a time when the nation was on the path of development, Jaitley's contributions were not only expected but also significant. "Arun Jaitley has breathed his last today after completing his talented and sensitive leadership," read the statement.

Arun Jaitley's plunge into politics was through the ABVP, the student wing of RSS. He took active participation in the Delhi University Student Union elections. "He started his social and political life right from his youth," said the statement.

The RSS mentioned that they acknowledged the pain and grief which Jaitley's friends and family members were going through.

