RSS seeks appropriate steps from govt following Afghanistan terror attack

It strongly condemned the inhuman and "ghastly massacre of Hindus-Sikhs by Islamic extremist forces" in Jalalabad in Afghanistan

The RSS on Wednesday asked the Union government to recognise the gravity of the recent terror attack on a group of Sikhs and Hindus in Afghanistan, which had killed 19 people, and take appropriate steps.

In a statement, RSS general secretary Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi expressed hope that the Afghan government identify and punish the guilty in the most stringent manner and urged democratic powers of the world to come together to take strong and decisive action to root out fundamentalist terror.

"We hope that the government of Afghanistan will identify and punish the guilty in the most stringent manner. We also urge the government of Bharat (India) to recognise the gravity of this crime and take appropriate steps," he said.

The statement said the RSS condoled the tragic loss of life and pray to the Almighty to give strength to the family members to tide over the grief.

At least 19 people were killed and 21 wounded when a suicide bomber blew himself up in a crowd of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus waiting to meet President Ashraf Ghani in the eastern city of Jalalabad on July 1.

