RTI activist, friend shot dead in Bihar

Jul 02, 2018, 08:10 IST | IANS

Valmiki Yadav and his friend Karu Yadav were attacked by motorcycle-borne assailants near Bichwe village in Sikandra police station area, a district police official said

A Right to Information (RTI) activist and his friend were shot dead on Sunday by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Jamui district, police said. This is third such crime in the last three months.

Yadav is said to have exposed several rackets and financial irregularities in the public welfare schemes and developmental works in the district.

An RTI activist was shot dead in Vaishali district in April whereas another RTI activist was shot dead in East Champaran district last month.

