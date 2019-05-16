RTI activist shot at in Muzaffarnagar by four unknown miscreants

crime

Representational Image

Muzaffarnagar (UP): Four unknown men shot an RTI activist in Muzaffarnagar district on Tuesday evening. Police said that the victim identified as Krishanpal had gone to the fields in Dhindhwali village when the four miscreants opened fire at him.

Following the incident, the 35-year-old activist was rushed to a hospital in a serious condition, police said. However, they suspect that miscreants shot the Right to Information activist over a land dispute.

Circle officer Hari Ram Yadav said a case of attempt to murder has been registered.

In another case, The Dindoshi police have managed to solve the murder case of a 27-year-old jeweller, identified as Mitesh Soni, who was allegedly found dead in his workshop on Saturday evening.

The investigation further revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered by none other than his former business partner Hemant Soni.

The Dindoshi police today have managed to nab the accused, Hemant, in Rajasthan and the procedure to bring him to Mumbai is on.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Mitesh Soni was murdered during the wee hours on Saturday. Apparently, the app - WhatsApp - was active up till 6 am in the morning.

The main reason behind the murder was not revealed but yet the Dindoshi police nabbed the alleged accused Hemant Soni from Rajasthan. After he is brought back to Mumbai, the DCP Zone 12 will mostly hold a press conference in order to address the matter tomorrow.

(With inputs from PTI)

