Rubaru Roshni is Aamir Khan's first film to release on Television

television

Rubaru Roshni by Aamir Khan has received a thumbs up from Bollywood

Aamir Khan.

Aamir Khan is all set to release his first film on Television titled Rubaru Rohni. The actor always wanted to release the film on Television as he wanted the film to reach to a wider number of audience. A source close to the film shared, "Aamir had an option of releasing the film in theatres. But he chose TV as he wanted the film to reach out to as many people as possible."

Recently Aamir Khan had arranged a special screening of Rubaru Roshni for his close friends and family in Mumbai, which was attended by various prominent personalities from the entertainment industry along with wife Kiran Rao and son Junaid and daughter Ira.

Earlier, Aamir Khan took to his social media saying that Aamir Khan Productions next film titled 'Rubaru Roshni' is all set to premiere this Republic day on Star Plus at 11 am.

'Rubaru Roshni' (face-to-face with light) is the lyrics of the track 'Roobaroo' from Rang De Basanti, which was written by Prasoon Joshi and composed by AR Rahman. Naresh Iyer had even won the National Award for his vocals.

Incidentally, the movie had also released on January 26, thirteen years ago.

