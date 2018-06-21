Rubina Dilaik gets engaged to Abhinav Shukla, see photos

After dating for four-and-a-half years, couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to get married on June 21, 2018, in Shimla

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla

Television actress Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are all set to take the plunge and walk down the aisle together. Rubina had her mehendi ceremony in the morning on Wednesday and engagement in the evening. The pictures from the functions have flooded the social media. A picture of the actress hugging her mother has become one of the most loved photos. She looks pretty in a floral dress flaunting the fresh henna on her feet and hands.

For the engagement ceremony, Abhinav wore a blue kurta pyjama, paired it with a beige bandi, which had a rose embroidered on the shoulders. Whereas Rubina chose to wear a mehendi green coloured dhoti styled pant and a crop top with heavy work around the neck and shoulders. They both looked ethereal and overjoyed at their engagement ceremony.

The couple will get married on Thursday, June 21, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Post the intimate wedding in Himachal Pradesh, Rubina and Abhinav will throw a huge reception party in Juhu, Mumbai on June 28, 2018.

The couple first worked together ten years ago in the show Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan but did not know each other much. Abhinav Shukla and Rubina have been dating for the past four-and-a-half years.

Rubina Dilaik started her career with TV show Choti Bahu - Sindoor Bin Suhagan and was later seen in shows like Saas Bina Sasuraal and Punar Vivah - Ek Nayi Umeed. She is currently seen playing the protagonist in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Abhinav Shukla has done shows like Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Hitler Didi, and Badalte Rishton Ki Dastaan, and Diya Aur Baati Hum. He has also done Bollywood films like Roar and Aksar 2.

