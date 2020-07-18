Rubina Dilaik is loving the Pahadi life; shares it on Instagram

Search

Published: Jul 18, 2020, 12:47 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Actress Rubina Dilaik is currently having a gala time with her family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh.

Rubina Dilaik/picture courtesy: Rubina Dilaik's Instagram account
Actress Rubina Dilaik is currently having a gala time with her family at her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. Taking to Instagram, Rubina recently posted a few videos in which we see her grooving to a Pahadi song. She is dressed in traditional Himachali attire, complete with a woollen kurta and a scarf tied on her head.

"Life in a village ! Work hard in the morning, and dance your heart out in the evening," she captioned one of the videos. Last month, Rubina took a flight to Ludhiana and from there travelled to Himachal via road. Since then she has been sharing glimpses of her life in the hills.

 
 
 
Rubina is best known for her TV shows "Chotti Bahu" and "Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki".

