Rubina Dilaik turns 33; husband Abhinav Shukla plans an outdoor birthday

Rubina Dilaik is currently having the best time of her life in the mountains, and husband Abhinav Shukla's hometown in the North. Living in the Himalayas is actually a lot of people's dream, and Rubina is living the best days of her life, travelling, chilling and being happy with her family amid the pandemic. The actress has been spending loads of time vlogging and sharing some travelling tips.

Rubina, who rose to fame with her stint in Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, turned a year older on August 27, had the best surprise celebration one could ever think of during the pandemic. As the duo is living in the mountains, Abhinav Shukla turned out to be the best host and a husband to Rubina's birthday celebration. He hosted a huge surprise amid the mountains as the birthday girl wished for an outdoor birthday. Rubina and Abhinav shared a series of pictures and videos from their celebration, and we can't get enough of it!

On the personal front, the self-confessed backpackers, Abhinav and Rubina apparently shot the song sans a team. Rubina released her first-sung song last year that fetched her about a million-plus view.

Rubina shared in a media interaction, "I have always been a bathroom singer but I love singing. I will not say that I have completely turned to a professional singer but I sing to my heart's content and that's what we have kept the theme of our music travel monologue like. It's dedicated to the travel that we do, I've written the song & sung it myself because I find joy in doing things that I am passionate about. Right now I am not looking at how well I've sung or worked up about the quality of the song. I have put my heart and soul and dedicated efforts. That's about it."

