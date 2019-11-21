Rubina Verma reveals what makes her a top name in the makeup world

The makeup artists are the true heroes of the fashion 0world. They not only make the celebrities look more stylish with their creativity but also add the glamour quotient to their looks. Rubina Verma is one such innovative makeup artist who perfectly crafts the latest trends into her work today.

The celebrated makeup artist will complete two decades in the industry this year. Rightly considered as the darling of the Indian beauty industry, Rubina's fresh and ever involving makeup styles have helped many fashion celebrities to nail their look to perfection. Moreover, she has also styled many prominent personalities for photoshoots and big fashion events across the country. She is trained in Women Polytech Course at Delhi University and has also been giving lessons on vocational beauty for over a decade and has been inspiring the professional makeup artists of today's generation in India and infact globally with her vast knowledge

Rubina carries a vibe and has a personality which inspires the confidence of the people working with her. As far as her work is concerned, the makeup artist is known for giving different looks for parties, weddings, special occasions, prom nights and several other events. Besides this, she is also a beauty influencer and engages with her audience to recommend the best products available in the market. Her experience in the beauty industry has also helped her clients as the stylist keeps on giving free makeup tutorials to her fans. She enjoys a great fan following of more than 110K followers and has been very active on social media keeping in mind to create trending content as per the requirement of her audience.

