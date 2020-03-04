Ruckus over Delhi riots rocks Parliament for second day

Parliament proceedings were disrupted for the second straight day on Tuesday as ruckus over the Delhi riots continued to overshadow proceedings in both Houses even as the government agreed to opposition parties' demand for a discussion on the violence.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes as Congress and other Opposition parties demanded an immediate discussion on the riots in the national capital, forcing multiple adjournments of the proceedings.

Despite Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla's warning that members could be suspended from attending rest of the session in case of certain unruly behaviour, there was ruckus in the afternoon as BJP and Opposition members tried to shove each other.

Opposition members, who were demanding an immediate discussion, trooped into the Well of the House after Birla said the discussion would take place on March 11 after the Holi festival. Amid the uproar, some members were also seen banging the enclosure of Secretary General Snehlata Shrivastava, whose seat is just below the Speaker's podium. As the ruckus continued after the House met at 2 pm, Birla adjourned the proceedings for the day. Prior to that, there were two adjournments.

As the Upper House met at 3 pm after two adjournments, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad said it would appear strange if Parliament did not discuss the violence in Delhi when the whole world was talking about the violence. Leader of the House Thawar Chand Gehlot said the government was ready for a discussion on the issue.

Deputy Chairman Harivansh said the timing of the discussion could only be decided after consulting the chairman. Amid the din, the House was adjourned for the day. Over 40 people have been killed and 200 injured in violence in North East Delhi.

UN rights chief moves SC

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights has filed a petition in the Supreme Court against the citizenship amendment law, in an unprecedented move which was sharply criticised by India.

200

No. of people injured in the violence in North East Delhi

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever